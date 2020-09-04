日産 フェアレディZ 次期型、ティザースケッチ　プロトタイプを9月16日発表へ

日産自動車が9月16日、横浜市の「ニッサンパビリオン」で初公開する予定の『Zプロト』（Nissan Z Proto）。同車のティザースケッチが公開された。
Zプロトは、次期『フェアレディZ』（海外名：『370Z』）を示唆したプロトタイプとなる。日産によると、50年の情熱と伝統を現代のテクノロジーと組み合わせ、伝説のZスポーツカーの新世代を開発しているという。
9月2日、日産自動車の常務執行役員で、デザイン部門を統括するアルフォンソ・アルバイサ氏は、自身の公式インスタグラムを通じて、Zプロトのティザースケッチを公開した。
ティザースケッチからは、Zプロトに4代目フェアレディZ（Z32型、1989～2000年）を連想させるテールランプが採用されているのが見て取れる。
Projects with huge meaning do not come every day, on top of that, few projects trigger immediate “slide show” memories like Z. In Tokyo 50 years ago Tai san(Nissan Executive Design Director) saw his first Z and “lights on” wanted to be a car designer. Around the same time but a few thousand miles away a Cuban kid(me)in Miami saw his first Z and as well simply “what?WOW”! Tai san later was a designer on the ultra-modern, breathtakingly minimalistic 300ZX, the 2nd clay model I saw on my first trip to design studio in Japan 31 years ago (another huge WHAT?WOW moment). I later found myself working on 350Z, a team dream to find a new language for Z discovering mechanical beauty and road hugging performance posture. More to come but please share and let us know your memorieZ. #nissanz #Powerofz #nissan #datsun240z #nissan350z #nissan300zx #nissan370z #nissannext #fairlady240z