日産自動車、マツダ人事異動など…『人事情報』ランキング　6月掲載

6月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。1位は、日産自動車の人事異動に関してでした。
1位） 日産自動車・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：313 Pt.
理事人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/18/383025.html
2位） マツダ・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：242 Pt.
部長級人事異動、出向情報
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/10/382767.html
3位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：146 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/10/382762.html
4位） ダイハツ工業・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：53 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/11/382800.html
5位） 村田製作所・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：49 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/21/383150.html
6位） 豊田自動織機・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：47 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/03/382529.html
7位） トヨタ車体・人事情報 2024年年6月11日・7月1日付：46 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/24/383228.html
8位） デンソーテン・人事情報 2024年6月28日開催予定の定時株主総会日付：37 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/21/383127.html
9位） トヨタ紡織・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：36 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/07/382684.html
10位） TOYO TIRE・人事情報 2024年6月1日付：32 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/06/06/382649.html