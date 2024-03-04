日産、ニデック人事異動、トヨタ幹部職人事他…『人事情報』ランキング　2月掲載

2月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。日産、トヨタ、マツダ、スバル、三菱など国内メーカーの人事異動に注目が集まりました。
1位） 日産自動車・人事情報 2024年2月1日付：208 Pt.
部長級人事異動
2位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報 2024年2月1日付：164 Pt.
部長人事異動
3位） トヨタ自動車・人事情報 2024年3月1日付：126 Pt.
井上雅宏中南米本部長は退任してダイハツ工業の社長に就任。
4位） マツダ・人事情報 2024年2月1日付：109 Pt.
5位） SUBARU・人事情報 2024年3月31日付、4月1日付：92 Pt.
6位） ダイハツ工業・人事情報 2024年3月1日付：74 Pt.
7位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報 2024年2月1日付：72 Pt.
8位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報 2024年4月1日付：69 Pt.
9位） 村田製作所・人事情報 2024年2月1日付・2月26日付：45 Pt.
10位） パイオニア・人事情報 2024年2月1日付：43 Pt.
