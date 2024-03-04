ホーム 自動車 ビジネス 企業動向 記事

日産、ニデック人事異動、トヨタ幹部職人事他…『人事情報』ランキング　2月掲載

2月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。日産、トヨタ、マツダ、スバル、三菱など国内メーカーの人事異動に注目が集まりました。

1位） 日産自動車・人事情報　2024年2月1日付208 Pt.
部長級人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/16/379425.html

2位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報　2024年2月1日付164 Pt.
部長人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/13/379316.html

3位） トヨタ自動車・人事情報　2024年3月1日付126 Pt.
井上雅宏中南米本部長は退任してダイハツ工業の社長に就任。
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/26/379736.html

4位） マツダ・人事情報　2024年2月1日付109 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/16/379427.html

5位） SUBARU・人事情報　2024年3月31日付、4月1日付92 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/27/379796.html

6位） ダイハツ工業・人事情報　2024年3月1日付74 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/26/379741.html

7位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報　2024年2月1日付72 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/13/379331.html

8位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報　2024年4月1日付69 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/15/379387.html

9位） 村田製作所・人事情報　2024年2月1日付・2月26日付45 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/13/379325.html

10位） パイオニア・人事情報　2024年2月1日付43 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/02/13/379322.html

《宮崎巧郎》

