ニデック人事異動、トヨタ車体株主総会開催についてなど…『人事情報』ランキング　5月掲載

5月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。1位は、ニデックの人事異動に関してでした。

1位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報　2024年5月1日付178 Pt.
重役、部長級人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/01/381559.html

2位） トヨタ車体・人事情報　2024年6月開催予定第109期定時株主総会開催日付139 Pt.
監査役の変更
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/27/382308.html

3位） 河西工業・人事情報　2024年6月下旬開催予定定時株主総会日付121 Pt.
代表取締役および取締役の異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/20/382063.html

4位） 日産自動車・人事情報　2024年6月末付以降118 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/31/382449.html

5位） 豊田自動織機・人事情報　2024年6月11日開催予定第146回定時株主総会日付95 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/22/382142.html

6位） 村田製作所・人事情報　2024年6月4日付・6月30日付・7月1日付89 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/13/381818.html

7位） パナソニックエナジー・人事情報　2024年5月31日付・6月1日付79 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/20/382051.html

8位） 住友電気工業・人事情報　2024年5月1日付67 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/13/381813.html

9位） 日産車体・人事情報　2024年6月26日開催予定定時株主総会日付59 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/23/382165.html

10位） 横浜ゴム・人事情報　2024年5月1日付57 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/05/13/381828.html

《宮崎巧郎》

