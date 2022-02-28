『グランツーリスモ7』実写との比較映像を公開…分割映像のどっちだ？

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは2月28日、『PlayStation 5（PS5）/PlayStation 4（PS4）』用ソフトウェア『グランツーリスモ7』について、「Virtual to Reality Side-by-Side at Big Willow」映像をYouTubeで公開した。

映像では、プロレーシングドライバーのDai Yoshihara、コンテンツクリエイターのSuper GTによる、ウィロースプリングス・レースウェイ（ビッグウィロー）を舞台にした、実写とグランツーリスモ7でのドライビングの模様を画面分割映像で紹介する。

Gran Turismo 7 (c) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.