スバル BRZ 新型、もうまもなく発表　10月4日のチャリティイベントで先行披露

スバルBRZ北米仕様2018年型
  スビーフェスト2019。2020年は同一ブランド車による最多台数バレードのギネス世界記録に挑戦する。エントリー料の一部が事前事業に寄付される予定。

スバル・オブ・アメリカが次期『BRZ』の発表を予告している。オールニューの2022年型BRZはこの秋に発表されるという。現地10月4日のファン向けイベントで先行発表予定だ。

カリフォルニアで開催予定のSTIファンイベント「スビーフェスト『World Record Attempt and Charity Drive』」でスニークピーク＝“限定先行ちょい見せ”されるそうだ。

《高木啓》

