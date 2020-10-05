スバル BRZ 新型、もうまもなく発表　10月4日のチャリティイベントで先行披露

スバル・オブ・アメリカが次期『BRZ』の発表を予告している。オールニューの2022年型BRZはこの秋に発表されるという。現地10月4日のファン向けイベントで先行発表予定だ。

カリフォルニアで開催予定のSTIファンイベント「スビーフェスト『World Record Attempt and Charity Drive』」でスニークピーク＝“限定先行ちょい見せ”されるそうだ。

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.



Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk