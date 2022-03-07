グランツーリスモ7、オープニングムービー公開

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントが先日発売した、PlayStation 5（PS5）/PlayStation 4（PS4）用ソフトウェア『グランツーリスモ7』。7日、PlayStation公式YouTubeチャンネルにてオープニングムービーが公開された。

オープニングムービーではカール・ベンツが最初の自動車を発案したところから、最新のEV、ポルシェ『タイカン』までの自動車と人々、社会との関係の歴史について、7分を超える映像で描く。

「グランツーリスモ」シリーズ クリエイターでポリフォニー・デジタル代表取締役プレジデントの山内一典氏はオープニングムービーについて、「生まれてから1世紀以上に渡って、常に人々を魅了し続けている、クルマというミステリアスな存在について、何かを感じ、想像を巡らせていただければ幸いです」と述べている。

