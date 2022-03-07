ホーム モータースポーツ／エンタメ ゲーム 記事

グランツーリスモ7、オープニングムービー公開

グランツーリスモ7、オープニングムービー
  • グランツーリスモ7、オープニングムービー
  • グランツーリスモ7

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントが先日発売した、PlayStation 5（PS5）/PlayStation 4（PS4）用ソフトウェア『グランツーリスモ7』。7日、PlayStation公式YouTubeチャンネルにてオープニングムービーが公開された。

オープニングムービーではカール・ベンツが最初の自動車を発案したところから、最新のEV、ポルシェ『タイカン』までの自動車と人々、社会との関係の歴史について、7分を超える映像で描く。

「グランツーリスモ」シリーズ クリエイターでポリフォニー・デジタル代表取締役プレジデントの山内一典氏はオープニングムービーについて、「生まれてから1世紀以上に渡って、常に人々を魅了し続けている、クルマというミステリアスな存在について、何かを感じ、想像を巡らせていただければ幸いです」と述べている。

(c) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Any depiction or recreation of real world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. "Gran Turismo" logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

《高木啓》

