ホーム モータースポーツ／エンタメ ゲーム 記事

「WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権」NintendoSwitch版、2022年4月発売

WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権
  • WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権
  • スバル インプレッサ
  • トヨタ セリカ
  • トヨタ ヤリス

3goo（サングー）は、FIA公認のラリーレーシングゲームシリーズ最新作『WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権』のNintendoSwitch版を2022年4月に発売すると発表した。

WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権は、ラリーの歴史や魅力をすべて詰め込んだ50周年記念タイトルで、価格（税別）はパッケージ版・ダウンロード版ともに5200円。コ・ドライバーと協力しながら世界の公道を駆ける本格的なモータースポーツ体験が楽しめる。

WRC50周年記念タイトルとなる本作では、スバル『インプレッサ』、トヨタ『セリカ』、『カローラ』など、ラリーファンの記憶に残る名車を20台以上収録。さらに本作だけの「50周年記念モード」では、1973年アクロポリスや1993年サファリなどの伝説のラリーに当時のマシンで挑戦できる。

また、助手席からドライバーをナビゲートするコ・ドライバーの音声を日本語化。「コ・ドライバーと協力して走る」ラリーの楽しさがより遊びやすくなった。さらに充実のチュートリアルやトレーニングモードの採用で、本格的なモータースポーツ体験を気軽に楽しめる。

コピーライト：FIA World Rally Championship （C）2020 Published by Nacon and developed by KT Racing. An official product of the FIA World Rally Championship, under licence of WRC Promoter GmbH and the Fédération Internationale de l‘Automobile. Manufacturers, vehicles, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Warning: This is a virtual game and not real life. Be cautious, do not imitate the vehicle movements shown in this game when you are driving a car in real life. Remember: drive safely! Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.

《纐纈敏也＠DAYS》

編集部おすすめのニュース

特集

世界ラリー選手権（WRC）

任天堂

おすすめのニュース

主要メーカー別インデックス
国産車メーカー
トヨタ レクサス 日産 ホンダ マツダ 三菱 スバル スズキ ダイハツ 光岡
外国車メーカー
フォルクスワーゲン メルセデスベンツ BMW MINI アウディ ボルボ プジョー シトロエン DS ルノー フィアット アルファロメオ スマート ポルシェ フェラーリ ジープ シボレー キャデラック ランボルギーニ ジャガー ランドローバー ロータス マセラティ アストンマーティン ロールスロイス ベントレー
中古車情報
レクサス 中古車 トヨタ 中古車 日産 中古車 ホンダ 中古車 マツダ 中古車 スバル 中古車 三菱 中古車 スズキ 中古車 ダイハツ 中古車 ベンツ 中古車 ポルシェ 中古車 ボルボ 中古車 BMW 中古車 フォルクスワーゲン 中古車 アウディ 中古車 プジョー 中古車 ジャガー 中古車 フェラーリ中古車 アルファロメオ中古車 プリウス 中古車 アクア 中古車 フィット 中古車 ノート 中古車 クラウン 中古車 セレナ 中古車 ヴィッツ 中古車 カローラ 中古車 フリード 中古車 インプレッサ 中古車 ヴェルファイア 中古車 スペイド 中古車 フォレスター 中古車 BMW 3 中古車 フォルクスワーゲン ゴルフ 中古車 ムーブ 中古車 N BOX 中古車 ワゴンR 中古車 タント 中古車 N-ONE 中古車
車 買取 車 査定 中古車 査定 車検 中古車 中古車 検索 自動車保険比較 車検費用比較 自動車カタログ ＠Pressリリース 共同通信PRワイヤー(国内) 共同通信PRワイヤー(海外) PR TIMES