「WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権」NintendoSwitch版、2022年4月発売

3goo（サングー）は、FIA公認のラリーレーシングゲームシリーズ最新作『WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権』のNintendoSwitch版を2022年4月に発売すると発表した。

WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権は、ラリーの歴史や魅力をすべて詰め込んだ50周年記念タイトルで、価格（税別）はパッケージ版・ダウンロード版ともに5200円。コ・ドライバーと協力しながら世界の公道を駆ける本格的なモータースポーツ体験が楽しめる。

WRC50周年記念タイトルとなる本作では、スバル『インプレッサ』、トヨタ『セリカ』、『カローラ』など、ラリーファンの記憶に残る名車を20台以上収録。さらに本作だけの「50周年記念モード」では、1973年アクロポリスや1993年サファリなどの伝説のラリーに当時のマシンで挑戦できる。

また、助手席からドライバーをナビゲートするコ・ドライバーの音声を日本語化。「コ・ドライバーと協力して走る」ラリーの楽しさがより遊びやすくなった。さらに充実のチュートリアルやトレーニングモードの採用で、本格的なモータースポーツ体験を気軽に楽しめる。

コピーライト：FIA World Rally Championship （C）2020 Published by Nacon and developed by KT Racing. An official product of the FIA World Rally Championship, under licence of WRC Promoter GmbH and the Fédération Internationale de l‘Automobile. Manufacturers, vehicles, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Warning: This is a virtual game and not real life. Be cautious, do not imitate the vehicle movements shown in this game when you are driving a car in real life. Remember: drive safely! Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.