ニデック、村田製作所人事異動など…『人事情報』ランキング　7月掲載

7月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。1位は、ニデックの人事異動に関してでした。



1位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報　2024年7月1日付225 Pt.
ニデック　人事異動
2位） 村田製作所・人事情報　2024年7月1日付209 Pt.
村田製作所　人事異動
3位） 日産自動車・人事情報　2024年7月1日付157 Pt.
日産自動車　部長級人事異動
4位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報　2024年7月1日付112 Pt.
5位） マツダ・人事情報　2024年7月1日付74 Pt.
5位） 日産自動車・人事情報　2024年7月1日付・8月1日付74 Pt.
6位） 日本特殊陶業・人事情報　2024年7月1日付47 Pt.
7位） ジヤトコ・人事情報　2024年7月1日付36 Pt.
8位） 河西工業・人事情報　2024年7月1日付33 Pt.
9位） 豊田自動織機・人事情報　2024年7月1日付32 Pt.
《宮崎巧郎》

