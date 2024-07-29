ニデック、村田製作所人事異動など…『人事情報』ランキング　7月掲載

7月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。1位は、ニデックの人事異動に関してでした。
1位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：225 Pt.
ニデック 人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/04/383643.html
2位） 村田製作所・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：209 Pt.
村田製作所 人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/05/383663.html
3位） 日産自動車・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：157 Pt.
日産自動車 部長級人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/05/383683.html
4位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：112 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/03/383558.html
5位） マツダ・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：74 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/08/383769.html
5位） 日産自動車・人事情報 2024年7月1日付・8月1日付：74 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/02/383516.html
6位） 日本特殊陶業・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：47 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/08/383778.html
7位） ジヤトコ・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：36 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/16/384083.html
8位） 河西工業・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：33 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/04/383610.html
9位） 豊田自動織機・人事情報 2024年7月1日付：32 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/07/03/383570.html