PS5ゲームソフト『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』発表…香港を舞台に「実際の車購入体験を再現」

『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット
  • 『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット

3gooは、オープンワールドレーシングゲーム『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』のPlayStation 5版を2024年9月12日に発売する。本作は、香港島を舞台にしたリアルな自動車購入とカスタマイズが体験できるゲームだ。

◆高速道路からオフロードまで、リアルな香港を自在に駆るMMO

『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』スクリーンショット

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crownは、前作『テストドライブ アンリミテッド 2』から13年ぶりの新作となり、オープンワールドMMOレースゲームとして再び注目を集めている。プレイヤーは、香港島を自由に探索しながら、様々な車を購入し、カスタマイズすることができる。

ゲーム内の「ディーラー」では、実際の車購入体験を再現。プレイヤーはディーラーを訪れ、試乗やスペックの確認を行いながら、自分にぴったりの一台を見つけることができる。購入後は、「整備工場」で車をカスタマイズし、塗装やインテリア、ホイールなどを自分好みに仕上げることが可能だ。

クリエイティブ・ディレクターのアラン・ジャルニウ氏は、「車を買うという特別な体験をゲーム内でリアルに再現した。プレイヤーは他のプレイヤーと交流しながら、愛車をカスタマイズし、レースに挑むことができます」とコメント。

また、香港島には世界各国14の専門ディーラーが登場し、ランボルギーニやフェラーリなどの高級車からオフロード車まで、幅広いモデルが選択可能だ。プレイヤーは、自分だけのユニークな車を作り上げ、レースでその性能を試すことができる。

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crownは、リアルな香港島を舞台に、古びた路地や巨大な高速道、山道、ビーチなど、多様なロケーションを駆け巡ることができる。有名メーカーの車をコレクションし、ソロでもマルチプレイでも楽しむことができる。

本作は、通常版7200円（税込7,920円）で、PlayStation 5のパッケージ版およびダウンロード版として発売される。


コピーライト：TEST DRIVE UNLIMITED SOLAR CROWN 2024 published by Nacon S.A. and developed by Kylotonn Games. All rights reserved."Test Drive" is a registered trademark of Nacon S.A. All rights reserved.
The manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners.
"AMG" and "Mercedes-Benz“ are the intellectual property of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. They are used by Nacon under license. The trademarks Porsche, Porsche Crest, Porsche Logotype, Carrera, Cayenne, Taycan, 918 Spyder and 911 are used under license of Porsche AG.
The cars in the game may differ from the shape, colour and performance of the actual cars. Please do not imitate the driving and vehicle movements shown in this game when driving a car in real life, and remember: always wear a seat belt and drive safely.
Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.

《レスポンス編集部》

