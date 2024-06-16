香港島が舞台！ PS5版『テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン』9月12日発売決定

3goo（サングー）は6月12日、香港島を舞台にしたオープンワールドレーシングゲーム『Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown』（テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウン）のPlayStation5（パッケージ版およびダウンロード版）版を9月12日に発売すると発表した。

また6月12日より、全国のゲーム取扱店およびオンラインショップにてパッケージ版およびダウンロード版の予約受付を開始している。

テストドライブ アンリミテッド ソーラークラウンは、前作「テストドライブ アンリミテッド 2」の発売から13年ぶりとなるシリーズ最新作。オープンワールドMMOレースゲームとして、革新的なゲームプレイと開発者がこだわったディテールを通じて、車への情熱を表現することができる。

舞台は、レースゲーム初となる香港島。この地を探索し、古びた細い路地や巨大な高速道、山道、ビーチなど、さまざまなロケーションを駆け巡る。報酬を獲得できるコレクションアイテムも用意された。

また、フェラーリ、ランボルギーニ、ポルシェ、ブガッティ、ケーニグセグ、アストンマーティンなど有名メーカーのアイコニックなモデルを手に入れることができる。1960年代の大衆車から最新鋭のハイパーカー、さらにはオフロードカーまで、30以上の自動車メーカーから100車種以上の実在の車種が収録されている。

ゲーム内では、覇権をめぐって争う2大ファミリー「STREET」と「SHARP」のどちらかを選び、スリリングなレースで挑戦者たちとの真剣勝負に挑む。ランクを上げて報酬を獲得しながらファミリーの頂点に昇り詰めることが目標だ。

価格は通常版7200円（税込7920円）、CEROレーティングはB。

