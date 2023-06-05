ホーム 自動車 ビジネス 企業動向 記事

ニデック、日産、トヨタなどで異動…注目の『人事情報』ランキング　5月掲載

日本電産
  • 日本電産
  • 日産自動車グローバル本社（横浜市）
  • マツダ（人とくるまのテクノロジー展2023）
  • 三菱自動車（人とくるまのテクノロジー展2023）
  • ダイハツ工業（人とくるまのテクノロジー展2023）

5月1～31日掲載の人事情報記事について、アクセス数を元に独自ポイントでランキング集計しました。上位に来たのはニデック（旧：日本電産）や日産自動車、トヨタ自動車の人事。


1位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報　2023年5月1日付363 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/01/370552.html

2位） 日産自動車・人事情報　2023年5月1日付200 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/10/370802.html

3位） トヨタ自動車・人事情報　2023年5月15日付164 Pt.
BEVファクトリーのPresidentに加藤武郎氏（前担当：クルマ開発センターのセンター長）、クルマ開発センターのセンター長に石島崇弘氏（前担当：トヨタZEVファクトリーの本部長）。
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/22/371231.html

4位） 豊田自動織機・人事情報　2023年6月9日付143 Pt.
現・経営役員の伊藤浩一氏が、代表取締役社長に、現・代表取締役社長の大西朗氏は代表取締役副会長に。
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/02/370577.html

5位） マツダ・人事情報　2023年5月1日付139 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/02/370597.html

6位） アルプスアルパイン・人事情報　2023年5月2日付114 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/01/370550.html

7位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報　2023年5月1日付108 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/01/370548.html

8位） ダイハツ工業・人事情報　2023年5月1日付81 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/02/370583.html

9位） 村田製作所・人事情報　2023年6月30日付・7月1日付76 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/02/370600.html

10位） 河西工業・人事情報　2023年5月1日付76 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/05/08/370711.html

《神林崇亮》

