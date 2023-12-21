トヨタ役員・幹部職人事、ニデック部長級人事など…『人事情報』ランキング　12月掲載

12月1～20日掲載の人事情報のアクセス数を元に、独自ポイントでランキング集計しました。トヨタ自動車の役員・幹部職人事や、ニデック（旧 日本電産）の部長級人事異動に注目が集まりました。
1位） トヨタ自動車・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：442 Pt.
役員人事1名、幹部職人事19名。
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/11/377391.html
2位） トヨタ自動車東日本・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：132 Pt.
役員人事2名、領域長・工場長・プロジェクトリーダー人事2名など。
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/18/377564.html
3位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：130 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/11/377388.html
4位） 日立Astemo・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：92 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377166.html
5位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：89 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/08/377335.html
6位） 村田製作所・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：32 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/15/377500.html
7位） 住友電気工業・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：23 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377164.html
8位） 日本特殊陶業・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：22 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/14/377470.html
9位） カヤバ・人事情報 2023年12月1日付：22 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377162.html
10位） 住友電装・人事情報 2023年11月16日付・12月16日付：13 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377160.html