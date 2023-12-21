ホーム プレミアム 人事情報 記事

トヨタ役員・幹部職人事、ニデック部長級人事など…『人事情報』ランキング　12月掲載

トヨタ自動車本社
12月1～20日掲載の人事情報のアクセス数を元に、独自ポイントでランキング集計しました。トヨタ自動車の役員・幹部職人事や、ニデック（旧 日本電産）の部長級人事異動に注目が集まりました。


1位） トヨタ自動車・人事情報　2024年1月1日付442 Pt.
役員人事1名、幹部職人事19名。
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/11/377391.html

2位） トヨタ自動車東日本・人事情報　2024年1月1日付132 Pt.
役員人事2名、領域長・工場長・プロジェクトリーダー人事2名など。
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/18/377564.html

3位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報　2023年12月1日付130 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/11/377388.html

4位） 日立Astemo・人事情報　2024年1月1日付92 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377166.html

5位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報　2023年12月1日付89 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/08/377335.html

6位） 村田製作所・人事情報　2023年12月1日付32 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/15/377500.html

7位） 住友電気工業・人事情報　2023年12月1日付23 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377164.html

8位） 日本特殊陶業・人事情報　2023年12月1日付22 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/14/377470.html

9位） カヤバ・人事情報　 2023年12月1日付22 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377162.html

10位） 住友電装・人事情報　2023年11月16日付・12月16日付13 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2023/12/01/377160.html

《神林崇亮》

