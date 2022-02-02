「WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権」Switch版、4月22日発売…幻のラリージャパンも収録

3goo（サングー）は、FIA公認のラリーレーシングゲームシリーズ最新作『WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権』のNintendoSwitch版を4月22日に発売する。

WRC10 FIA世界ラリー選手権は、ラリーの歴史や魅力をすべて詰め込んだ50周年記念タイトルで、価格（税別）はパッケージ版・ダウンロード版ともに5200円。昨年惜しくも中止となってしまった日本開催のラリージャパンを含む2021年シーズンを完全収録。追加された4つのラリー（エストニア、クロアチア、ベルギー、スペイン）や、WRCからジュニアWRCまでの52の最新チームを使って遊ぶことができる。

WRC50周年記念タイトルとなる本作では、スバル『インプレッサ』、トヨタ『セリカ』、『カローラ』など、ラリーファンの記憶に残る名車を20台以上収録。さらに本作だけの「50周年記念モード」では、1973年アクロポリスや1993年サファリなどの伝説のラリーに当時のマシンで挑戦できる。

また、急カーブや危険な路面などを助手席からドライバーに伝えてナビゲートするコ・ドライバーの音声を日本語化。さらに、様々なミッションを通じてドライビングに必要なスキルを学ぶ「チャレンジ」や、好きなマシンを選んで様々な路面を自由に走る「テストエリア」など、3種類のトレーニングモードを採用し、リアルなモータースポーツを誰でも気軽に楽しめる。

コピーライト：FIA World Rally Championship （C）2020 Published by Nacon and developed by KT Racing. An official product of the FIA World Rally Championship, under licence of WRC Promoter GmbH and the Fédération Internationale de l‘Automobile. Manufacturers, vehicles, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game are trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Warning: This is a virtual game and not real life. Be cautious, do not imitate the vehicle movements shown in this game when you are driving a car in real life. Remember: drive safely! Published and distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.