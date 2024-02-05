ダイハツ幹部職人事、日野人事異動他…『人事情報』ランキング　1月掲載

1月に掲載された人事情報に関する記事について、独自ポイントで集計したランキングです。ダイハツ工業や日野自動車の人事異動に注目が集まりました。
1位） ダイハツ工業・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：620 Pt.
幹部職の昇格・人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/05/378172.html
2位） 日野自動車・人事異動 2024年1月31日付・2月1日付：60 Pt.
役員人事・人事異動
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/08/378222.html
3位） ジェイテクト・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：59 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/05/378189.html
4位） トヨタ紡織・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：55 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/05/378177.html
5位） 三菱自動車工業・人事情報 2024年3月1日付：42 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/29/378900.html
6位） ニデック（旧 日本電産）・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：41 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/09/378254.html
7位） 日産自動車・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：35 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/11/378338.html
8位） ホンダ・人事情報 2024年4月1日付・6月開催予定の定時株主総会日付：32 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/26/378835.html
9位） ニッパツ・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：29 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/07/378203.html
10位） マツダ・人事情報 2024年1月1日付：27 Pt.
https://response.jp/article/2024/01/05/378174.html